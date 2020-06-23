Share:

Faisalabad - Under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of Punjab Government, a mega project of Sports Complex was established at FDA city at the cost of Rs 500 million for provision of high quality sports and recreational facilities to the citizens. FDA DG Muhammad Suhail Khawaja visited FDA city to review the pace of construction work of Sports Complex. He took a round of the project site and inspected the quality of work and said that specification of the project should be kept intact for accurate completion of the Sports Complex. It was informed during the briefing, that the Sports Complex was being established on the 27 kanal land and 50% work had been completed. It was informed that two swimming pools, two lawn tennis courts, basketball courts for men and women, three badminton courts, squash court, four table tennis areas, snooker, chess and cairum board areas, separate gymnasium for men and women, children park, jogging track, canteen, dinning hall, open recreational area, parking for 80 to 100 vehicles would be the parts of that project.