KARACHI - Renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari was laid to rest in Karachi on Monday. His funeral prayer was offered at Amroha Ground, attended by people from all walks of life. Allama Talib Jauhri breathed his last in Karachi after prolong illness. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and other important leaders expressed deep grief and sorrow over his sad demise of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari. Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari. In his condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, PM Office media wing said in a press release. Senate offered Fateha for the departed souls of Mufti Naeem, Allama Talib Jauhari and all those died of coronavirus. Fateha prayers were led by Senator Sirjul Haq, Chief of Jamat-e-Islami, on the request of Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.