ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the premature retirement request of Secretary Interior Major (R) Azam Suleman, says a notification issued by the Establishment Division yesterday.Officials said Azam Suleman Khan, a grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, applied for his premature retirement, which will be in effect from 30-06-2020. Official sources say that Azam Suleman Khan was disappointed due to his removal as Punjab Chief Secretary earlier in April. Later, he was posted on his previous position as Secretary Interior. They said Azam Suleman was removed as Punjab chief secretary on the request of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Till his sudden ouster, Mr. Khan was considered to be a powerful chief secretary who was running the affairs the province with a team of handpicked officers in close coordination with senior police officials. Official sources said that he was also the strongest candidate for the position of Principal Secretary to PM after the ruling political party assumed power, but his ambition for the powerful slot were dashed after the appointment of Muhammad Azam Khan as the PS to PM. Premature retirements are rare in the the Civil Service, and officers usually take this option when they develop irreconcilable differences with their top bosses, insiders say. However, there was speculation in the capital circles that Azam Suleman Khan will get another good posting after his retirement, either as Chairman FPSC or Federal Ombudsman.