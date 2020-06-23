Share:

Balochistan has reported a daily decline in the number of COVID-19 cases for the third time, according to the provincial health department.

"About 112 cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in the province yesterday, 147 cases were reported 2 days ago and 166 cases of coronavirus surfaced three days ago," the Balochistan health department highlighted.

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 9,587, whereas, 3,670 people have recovered in the province so far.

Moreover, 104 deaths have been reported in the province ever since it reported its first confirmed cases a couple of months ago.

Former Chief Justice of Balochistan Ghulam Mustafa Mengal, his wife, three doctors, MPA Syed Fazal Agha, former minister Sardar Tareen, SP Ch Mushtaq, two senior paramedic brothers and the father of an additional secretary are among a few notable people who have tested positive for coronavirus.