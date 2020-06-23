Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority is finally going to auction its Blue Area’s plots in third week of July under the Prime Minister’s vision of Naya Pakistan.

A portion of Blue Area falling in sector G-9, on the southern side of Jinnah Avenue was earmarked for the purpose and it was tailor-made by the authority to attract maximum investment.

The said auction of Blue Area plots was earlier scheduled to be held in April of current year but was postponed due to Covid-19 related lockdown. However, now the authority has once again flouted new advertisements to this effect in print media. CDA’s Director Public Relations Mazhar Hussain informed that the auction of commercial plots would be held on 15th, 16th, and 17th July at Jinnah Convention Centre. He said “Blue Area, New Vision” is a slogan of CDA for upcoming auction as it will provide a unique opportunity for businessmen and investors to promote their businesses and brands in the newly developed business hub of the capital.

He said the CDA administration has approved special incentives for prospective bidders which include a dedicated team to facilitate investors at every step, payment of first instalment of 25 percent within 30 days of bid acceptance, building plan approval facility after first instalment, 10 percent discount on full payment in advance, advance income tax on pro rata basis and 100 percent coverage for less than 1000 sq yd. plots, every plot with all round circulation strip, ample public parking and application of newly developed building bye laws are also among special initiatives taken for investors for New Blue Area plots. Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally announced the said project as it is being implemented in coordination with the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NPHDA).

Sources informed that the income received through this special auction would be spent on low cost housing i.e. relocation of katchi abadies and on the rehabilitation of the capital city.

Earlier, the NPHDA had asked the CDA to do a joint venture at Blue Area, but it could not be materialised due to legal constraints. However, now the city managers are going to implement the programme on their own, but in line with Prime Minister’s vision.

The CDA board had approved re-planning of aforementioned chunk of land according to the needs of NPHDA through a separate summary moved by the Planning Wing of the authority few months ago.

In this area, four plots have already been auctioned upon which buildings are under-construction while four other commercial plots and a large plot for a five-star hotel was still un-auctioned. Furthermore, some of the area remained unplanned comprising upon a nullah and a small graveyard as well.

Now, according to new approved re-planning, there would be 22 commercial plots of different sizes including eight plots measuring 672.22 square yards, four plots measuring 611.11 square yards, four plots measuring 2,000 square yards, two plots measuring 2,500 square yards, two plots measuring 10,111 square yards, a plot measuring 3333.33 square yards and a plot measuring 7,000 square yards.

A hotel plot measuring 7,000 square yards, petrol pump plot measuring 3112.22 square yards and a plot for mosque measuring 1111.11 square yards are also planned, whereas, a piece of land measuring 14666.66 square yards was earmarked for amenities including graveyard as well but it would be planned later.