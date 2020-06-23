Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases crossed the 10,000 mark, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday decided to seal five more areas of the city in next 36 hours.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat said this in his social media message. The areas include G-6/1, G-6/2, G-10/4, G-7/2 and Ghouri Town. The DC in his message said that “we are about to seal sectors G-6/2, G-6/1, G-10/4, G-7/2 and Ghouri Town in next 36 hours.

There were more than 40 cases/area in last few days. There were more than 25 deaths reported. Residents are requested to please plan accordingly.” He said.

As per the National Command OperationCentre (NCOC) dashboard, the number of COVID-19 cases in federal capital reached 10,912 with 250 more patients in last 24 hours.

The NCOC data said that number of deaths in the city has reached 101 with three more in last 24 hours.

The official data also said that 4,681 recoveries have been reported in the city. Earlier, the administration had sealed sub sectors of I-8 and G-9 also.

The ICT administration a week ago imposing smart lockdown had sealed the sectors G-9/2 and G-9/3, and Karachi Company, while after five days it also sealed two sub-sectors of sectors I-8 and I-10.

The notification issued said that “In exercise of the powers under Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1958 and after notification of COVID-19 confirmed cases on line list of NIH duly traced by the surveillance teams and in order to prevent the community spread of the COVID-19 virus in the area, the sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/1, and I-10/2 Islamabad along with main marakiz of I-8 and I-10 are hereby sealed w.e.f. 18 June 2020, 12:01am, in public interest and until further orders,”

The COVID-19 cases in the federal capital sharply increased in the month of June with the highest 771 positive cases on June 13 and seven deaths on June 16, 2020.