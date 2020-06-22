Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan – tested positive for COVID-19. The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England. The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation. Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June. The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels. Until then, the PCB will not make any further comment. Pakistan cricket squad will leave for England on June 28 on a special charted flight, which will land in Manchester. After reaching England, the squad will complete 15-day quarantine, before starting its tour in which it will play three Test matches and similar number of T20I games.