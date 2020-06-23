Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan disclosed on Monday that he has presented the PIA Karachi plane crash investigation report to Prime Minister Imran Khan and will share the same with the National Assembly on coming Wednesday.

Giving a policy statement at the floor of the national assembly here, the minister said: “The plane crash report is almost complete. I have presented it to Prime Minister Imran Khan and will share it with the house on Wednesday.”

He also said that the government would also share details of the plane crashes took place during the last one decade.

Around a week before Ghulam Sarwar had promised to share a detailed report of the Karachi plane crash with the house.

The minister for aviation the other day had announced to share a preliminary report of the recent plane crash and the report of plane crashes of Bhoja Airline, Airblue airline and others.

On May 22 last, a PIA flight PK-8303 crashed in Model Colony near the Jinnah International Airport Karachi, killing 97 people.

Later, the national assembly session, which continued for over ten hours, witnessed exchange of double-meaning derogatory and sarcastic remarks targeting the leadership of both the treasury and opposition benches.

PPP-P’s Abdul Qadir Patail, giving reference of Minister for Communication Murad Saeed’s speech, remarked if the government intends to present Uzair Baloch report then they would also prepare a JIT report mentioning medical report of a minister.

On it, PTI’s Atta Ullah asked PPP-P’s MNA to avoid making such remarks as others would also raise a finger at PPP-P chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “It was just a trailer… I have many more things to say, so don’t go to that extent,” he warned.

Without going into details, the PTI MNA further said he could also discuss Cynthia D. Ritchie in the house.

The house meanwhile unanimously passed a resolution, moved by Minister of State Ali Muhammad recommending wherever the name of Last Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is written “Khatam-un-Nabiyeen” (meaning that Prophet Muhammad SAW is last of the Prophets sent by Allah) should be written along with it. The same resolution had also been passed by the Sindh Assembly.

The opposition and the government MNAs, in the debate on budget 2020-21, did not hesitate to target the leadership of each other. The government members made allout efforts to prove that the government had presented an excellent budget in available resources, while the opposition termed it an anti-people budget.

The opposition members criticized the PTI government for not increasing salaries and pensions and allocating insufficient budget for agriculture. The opposition members also blamed the government for allegedly not dealing with the corona crisis in an appropriate way.

PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir, taking part in the debate, said there was a need for the construction of Diamer Basha Dam as it would prove much useful for the future of Pakistan.

He called for the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan also remarked that Pakistan has a principled stance on Kashmir dispute that its resolution lies in plebiscite under the umbrella of United Nations. “Modi is a usurper and his policies have put the regional peace at stake,” he said.

A government MNA Andleeb Abbas, on her turn, said this government has made the highest allocations for the education sector. ”The world institutions are lauding the improvements made by Pakistan in business and macroeconomic policymaking since the 2018 general elections,” she said.

PTI’s Saima Nadeem, criticizing the Sindh government, waved posters of animals' presence in the educational institutions. She strongly criticized the Sindh government for allegedly ignoring the education sector.

The house also offered fateha for two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Waziristan the other day and the departed souls of Mufti Naeem and Allama Talib Jauhari as well as those who died of coronavirus. One minute silence was also observed over the death of former minority MNA George Clement.

The house witnessed very thin presence throughout the day as lawmakers seen leaving the house soon after delivering their speeches.