Share:

PESHAWAR - To review smart lockdown situ­ation, a high-level meeting held on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Various matter related to the smart lockdown strategy to con­tain spread of Corona pandemic by smartly managing the specific hot­spot areas came under discussion. The meeting stressed the need to make smart lockdown more effec­tive, specially in the hotspot areas of the provincial capital and decid­ed to form a team headed by Pro­vincial Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra. Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, CCPO Pe­shawar and other relevant quarters are members of the team. The team will devise a workable strategy to this effect in consultation with the elected representatives of the areas.

The strategy devised will be presented to the Provincial Task Force on Corona in its next meet­ing to be held in next couple of days. Besides Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Jhagra, Chief Sec­retary Dr. Kazim Niaz and Provin­cial Police Chief, Sanaullah Abba­si, the meeting was also attended by relevant administrative secre­taries, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and rep­resentatives of 11 Corps.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the implementation status of smart lockdown, district wise number of hotspot areas and number of positive corona cases in each hotspot area. The meet­ing was informed that at pres­ent smart lockdown was put in place in 240 hotspot areas across the province with more than two thousand active corona cases. The meeting was also informed that smart lockdown was put in place in 11 specific localities.