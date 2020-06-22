Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded opening of marriage halls/marquees with SOPs. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that marriage halls/marquees are not only a big source of tax collection for the government but hundreds of thousands workers, including waiters, electricians, decorators, caterers, chefs are directly associated with the business. They said that while keeping in view the woes of marriage halls/marquees, government should allow them to do businesses with SOPs. They demanded that banquet halls should be allowed to start bookings for the month of August 2020. An urgent announcement is required so that they can start booking for the 1st week of August 2020 and onwards. Government should issue order to waive off the rent of banquet halls and marquees built on government and semi government land and should also compensate the rent of banquet halls and marquees built on privately owned lands for seven months. They said that property taxes on banquets halls and marquees should be waived for at least one year while Punjab Revenue Authority should give sales tax exemption for two years.

Government should increase closing time till 12 a.m for the safety of the people and to avoid the rush during the entry and exit in the hall.

They said that banquet halls and marquees would implement all Standard Operating Procedures in true sense of words.