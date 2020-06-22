Share:

ISLAMABAD-Madonna wished herself a Happy Father’s Day as she rang in the occasion by sharing sweet images of her children on her Instagram recently. The Queen of Pop, 61, took the international celebration as an opportunity to praise ‘every parent out there doing their best’. The Like A Prayer hit-maker has a total of six kids; Lourdes Leon, 23, with ex Carlos Leon, Rocco Ritchie, 19, and adopted son David Banda, 14, with former husband Guy Ritchie, as well as her other adopted kids Mercy James, also 14, and twins Estere and Stella, seven. In a sweet tribute to mothers and fathers across the world, the musician penned: ‘Happy Father’s Day to me and to every parent out there doing their best to nurture, guide, inspire and teach! #lola #rocco #david #mercyjames #estere #stella.’