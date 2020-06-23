Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast drizzle for Karachi. It said the port city is likely to experience cloudy weather with light rain tonight and on Tuesday morning.

The PMD said the maximum temperature recorded in the metropolis this morning was 33 degrees centigrade and is expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 degrees centigrade during the day with 59 per cent humidity in the air. It said mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in central and southern parts of the country during the next twelve hours. Dust raising winds are also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad during this period.

The maximum temperature recorded in Islamabad this morning was 26 degrees centigrade, Lahore 28, Peshawar 29, Quetta 22, Gilgit 16, Murree 20, and Muzaffarabad 21 degree centigrade.

According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy and dry.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla was 16 degrees centigrade, Jammu 29, Leh 8, Anantnag 14 and Shopian 15 degree centigrade.