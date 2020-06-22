Share:

ISLAMABAD-The collection she created in collaboration with her sister Kylie Jenner for Kylie Cosmetics was unveiled online recently.

And Kendall Jenner took over the official Instagram page for Kylie Cosmetics to demo the highly anticipated KENDALL X KYLIE palette for her millions of fans. In a slew of self-portraits, the 24 year old runway maven modeled the various vibrant eyeshadow looks that fans can recreate with her personalized palette.

‘Kendall loves to play with colors on her eyes so we made sure to add her favorites to the palette,’ wrote the Kylie Cosmetics team on a photo of Kendall rocking a serpent green eye. In a follow-up photo, Kendall donned a lime green top and a pair of dramatic jewel earrings that coordinated with her shadow look