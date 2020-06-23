Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS) members on Monday criticised government for not following World Health Organisation (WHO) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for containing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in country.

Meeting of the NA committee was held here under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Hussain Magsi. The members from opposition criticised the policies of the government as to why the government was unable to follow the SOPs of World Health Organization which caused the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The committee also protested against non-availability of oxygen for parliamentarians at lodges. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services in National Assembly Standing Committee on Health briefed the Committee about the current situation of the coronavirus in the country.

He briefed that government had made SOPs to stop the spread of COVID-19 under National Command and Control Centre and also ensures the enforcement of those SOPs through local administration. He further said that due to current economic situation, it is impossible to implement complete lockdown in the country, however, focusing on smart lockdown policy, more than 500 areas were pointed out to implement the smart lockdown where the patients of COVID-19 increases day by day. While briefing about the provision of health facilities he said that 1000 ventilators would be reached in the country to facilitate the critical patients of COVID-19 by the end of this month moreover, 5000 health workers have been trained to face the emergency situation regarding the COVID-19.

The Committee also protested against the non-availability of oxygen gas for Parliamentarians affected by COVID-19 in Parliament Lodges.

MNAs Mr. Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Mr. Jai Parkash, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Dr. Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Ms. Fouzia Behram, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Mr. Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Darshan, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Mr. Ramesh Lal attended the meeting.