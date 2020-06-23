Share:

3,946 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 185,034.

These include 68308 in Punjab, 71092 in Sindh, 22633 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9587 in Balochistan, 11219 in Islamabad, 1326 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 869 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 3695 with 105 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 24,599 corona tests were carried out during this period.

73,471 patients have so far recovered from the disease.