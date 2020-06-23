Share:

LAHORE - In the wake of pandemic situation, the ministry of Hajj in Saudi Arabia has decided that for this year (1441 H/ 2020 AD) a very limited number of pilgrims who already reside in Saudi Arabia, will be allowed to perform Hajj. According to the details, this decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures. The ministry has allowed people from various nationalities, residing in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, whereas people from outside Saudia would not be able to perform to perform Hajj this year.