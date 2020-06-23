Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia yesterday discussed the Kashmir issue and the growing Indian aggression.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Al Saud. Matters of mutual interest, including Covid-19 pandemic, enhanced bilateral cooperation and situation in Held Kashmir were discussed.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were deep-rooted and multi-faceted and the strategic relationship between the two countries was growing in different dimensions.

The Foreign Minister thanked for condolence messages issued by the King and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia over PIA plane crash.

In the context of Held Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared deep concern over the continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory by introducing new domicile law.

He lauded the recent statements of OIC and other international bodies which showed serious concerns and urged urgent steps to address the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s traditional support for the Kashmir cause.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in various fields.