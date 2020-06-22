Share:

“Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.’

-Steve Jobs

Picture by Justin Sullivan

The co-founder of Apple, the visionary titan, Steve Paul Jobs was born on 24 February 1955 to Schieble, a Syrian immigrant who had moved to San Francisco. Unable to raise the boy herself, Schieble gave Steve up to Paul and Clara Jobs, whom he loved dearly and would always refer to as his real parents.

Steve was a gifted individual, capable of seeing the potential in things before anyone else could. In 1976, he co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak to sell the latter’s Apple I computer. Building on from their success, they launched the Apple II, the computer which would put Apple on the map. Steve was a difficult person to work with, and was removed from the Apple Lisa team in 1983, relocating him to Apple’s then dead-end project, the Macintosh. Unable to accept the board’s treachery, Steve transformed the Macintosh into Apple’s flagship project. However, despite this, he was forced out of Apple in 1985.

He founded another company, NeXT, with some of Apple’s former employees, and this company was later bought by Apple in 1997 in an attempt to bring Steve back to Apple and revive its fortunes. It was during this second run where he transformed Apple into the multi-billion powerhouse that it is today with the introduction of the iMac, iTunes, iPhone and the OS operating system. He passed away on 5 October 2011, to a respiratory arrest.