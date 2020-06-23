Share:

PESHAWAR - On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released additional fund amounting to Rs 24.8 million to the relief accounts of all districts to deal with any untoward situation during monsoon season.

At present, an amount of Rs. 774.44 million is available in the relief accounts of 35 districts in the province.

According to details DI Khan Rs. 24.9 million, Bannu Rs. 16.1 million, Mardan Rs. 96 million, Nowshera Rs. 53.9 million, Peshawar Rs. 7.6 million, Abbottabad Rs. 19.3 million, Haripure Rs. 12.6 million, Karak Rs. 7 million, Kohat Rs. 16.4 million, Kohistan Upper Rs. 19.7 million, Kohistan Lower Rs. 38.5 million, Lakki Marwat Rs. 19 million Malakand Rs. 19.8 million Chitral Lower Rs. 39.3 million, Chitral Upper Rs. 14.5 million, Battgram Rs. 18.5 million, Bunner Rs. 17.8 million, Dir Lower Rs. 20.2 million, Dir Upper Rs. 30.7 million, Charssada Rs. 12.1 million, Mansehra Rs. 19.6 million, Shangla Rs. 30.9 million, Sawabi Rs. 28.2 million, Swat Rs. 44.1 million, Tor Ghar Rs. 16.1 million, Koi Palas Rs. 17.1 million, Kurram Rs. 12.5 million, Bajuar Rs. 12.4 million, Orakzai Rs. 15.8 million, Mohmand Rs. 17.8 million, North Waziristan Rs. 17.3million, Khyber Rs. 17 million.

According to the Director General PDMA, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has finalized its monsoon preparations. PDMA has already sent relief goods to all district administrations and more supplies will be sent in time. He said PDMA warehouse is fully operational.

DG PDMA said that Emergency Operations Center of PDMA is fully operational.

, while PDMA’s provincial emergency operation center is also active round the clock and can be contacted on toll free numbers 1700 & 0800-01700.