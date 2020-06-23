Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully determined for the development of erstwhile FederallyAdministered Tribal Areas (FATA), now merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa. People of the merged areas were very close to the heart of Prime Minister and he wanted early start of development projects there. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said this to media in a meeting chaired by prime minister to review the development works of FATA. Shibli, quoted the PM as saying that the people of former FATA had given great sacrifices for Pakistan and during war against terrorism they faced great hardships. Shibli said the meeting was informed that the government had already given its share of funds as agreed in 2018 agreement. A committee headed by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance had been constituted to ensure early issuance of the shares of the provinces. He expressed the hope that physical work on all the development projects in merged area would start in the coming fiscal year.