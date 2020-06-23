Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure finalization and implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus in consultation with the provincial governments in view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. Chairing a meeting here on Monday to review the coronavirus situation in the country, the Prime Minister said this year Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated in exceptional circumstances and the prevailing situation demands that SOPs are expeditiously devised and rigorously implemented to protect people. Expressing satisfaction over the measures taken to meet the needs of beds and oxygen, the Prime Minister said keeping in view the regional and international experience it has become clear that strategy adopted to control coronavirus in the country has yielded improved results. Turning to smart lockdown, Imran Khan said the involvement of local leaders and community should be ensured to implement this strategy besides utilizing the services of Tiger Force so that it not only sensitizes people about smart lockdown but also assists the administration to achieve these aims. Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday also emphasized the need for strictly following the preventive measures in view of the increasing cases of Corona virus in the country.