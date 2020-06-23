Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a high level meeting to review development projects in merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a statement issued by the PM Office media wing here. Later, briefing about the meeting, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister underscored that the people of the tribal districts are very dear to him and he wants early implementation of the development projects there. Shibli Faraz said the federal government has released its share of funds decided in the agreement of 2018. He said a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Advisor on Finance to coordinate with the provinces and ensure availability of funds. The minister hoped that all these development projects in the merged districts will begin in the next financial year.