Rawalpindi - Two unknown gunmen involved in launching an armed attack on an official mobile van of DSP Gujar Khan and the police station were booked under terrorism charges by police.

The case was registered with PS Gujar Khan under sections 324/427/34 and 7 (Anti Terrorism Act) on plaintiff of Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Sub Inspector Muhammad Abbas, they said. However, no arrest was made so far by the police, they said.

According to police spokesman, several police teams have been constituted by the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas under supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin tasking them to trace out the attackers.

According to details, Additional SHO PS Gujar Khan SI Muhammad Abbas, in a plaintiff, stated he along with other police officers and officials was busy in routine official working in police station while Constable Muhammad Ibrahim equipped with weapon was performing security duty at the gate when SDPO/DSP Gujar Khan Cirlce Zulfiqar Ali Khan along with his gunman Ibn e Hassan and driver Adnan Wasim arrived in the police station in his official mobile van at 9:30pm on Sunday for inspection. He stated that as the DSP reached in SHO Office, the cops heard sounds of firing outside the police station. He said following the sound of gunshots, all the cops rushed towards outside when the Constable Muhammad Ibrahim told that the driver of DSP was reversing the mobile van to park it inside police station when all of sudden two unknown culprits riding on motorcycle appeared from GT Road.

“The motorcycle stopped outside police station and the culprit sitting on back seat took out his pistol and opened firing at police station building and the mobile van of DSP,” the plaintiff said. He mentioned the attack was so swift and sudden and the driver and Constable Ibrahim narrowly escaped. However, three bullets pierced into bumper of official mobile van of DSP and two others hit into gate of police station. The attackers managed to escape from the scene, he stated. He requested police to register a case against the attackers and to arrest them. A case has been registered against the unidentified attackers under anti-terrorism charges and attempted murder while further investigation is on.

On the other hand, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat, SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin and other senior officers also reached at police station soon after incident of firing. “Attacking police station is tantamount to challenge writ of law and state. We will arrest the attackers soon and bring them to the book,” said SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas stated police would ensure law and order situation in the district. He said all the evidences have been collected from the crime scene, whereas, culprits would be arrested soon. He said no casualty or injury reported during an armed attack by the unknown gunmen.