Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pirwadhai police on Monday arrested two street criminals and recovered eight stolen and snatched mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police conducted a raid in their jurisdiction and arrested Abdul Khaliq and Muhammad Shoukat, allegedly involved in street crimes.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed several street crimes in different areas.

Police have registered a case while further investigation is underway, he added.