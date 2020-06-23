Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government on Monday announced to have added a sum of Rs 750 million into the provincial kitty through auctioning of redundant vehicles, furniture, and other useless items lying unused in different offices since long.

“On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government has earned more than Rs 750 million through the auction of worn-out office items”, an official handout said.

As per details, the CM had asked the Chief Secretary and IG Police a few months back for auction of useless office items.

Also, commenting on his government’s achievement, the CM said the auction process had been completed by following the due process of law. “This step will also help in keeping office premises clean sparing space for the office workers.

The past rulers, he said, mercilessly looted the public exchequer but the incumbent PTI government was the custodian of public money. “Resources can be generated if one has the passion for public service and there is no other example of judicious utilization of resources by maintaining austerity”, he concluded.