Faisalabad - District administration had recovered more than 3 thousand mond wheat in a major operation against stockpiling in a godown at Awami Colony Mansoorabad. Under the directions of DC Muhammad Ali, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari raided the location and recovered the wheat hoarded illegally. The godown owner Ghulam Abbas was handed over to police who had been selling the wheat at the rate of Rs 1970 per quintal while the official price was fixed at Rs 1400/20Kg. The stock of wheat was taken in custody. The AC said that the wheat would be sold at the fixed government rate in the general market.