LAHORE - The Meteorological Department has forecast rain with wind-thunderstorm in some parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour. However, very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. Dust-raising winds are also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar and Layyah during afternoon.According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 40 & 30 Celsius, respectively on Monday.