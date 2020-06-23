Share:

KHYBER - Bilateral trade ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan resumed after remaining suspended for three months, as 250 vehicles carrying commodities crossed through Torkham border here on Monday.

Pak-Afghan border at Torkham was closed on March 16, 2020, for all kind of movement due to COVID 19 epidemic. However, on Monday 250 trucks loaded with fruit and vegetables, coal, limestone, cotton were queued on the other side of the border to cross into Pakistan.

According to border security officials, priority was given to the perishable items to cross in so that it could reach the destination before decomposition.

Jamshed Shinwari, a clearing agent at Torkham, who deals in import, appreciated the decision of the government to resume import at Torkham and said approximately 550 to 600 clearing agents would be reinstated to after remaining jobless for over three months.

Torkham Transport Association chief Azeemullah, terming it a positive development, said that resumption of commercial activities and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan would have an encouraging effect on the transport community.