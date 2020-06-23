Share:

Lahore - Chairperson Board of Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Rohi Raees Khan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and presented a cheque of one crore and ninety lakh rupees for Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The CM thanked her and stated the impecunious stratum is more affected due to coronavirus and PM Imran Khan-led government was vigorously working to provide financial assistance to the affectees. The philanthropists are wholeheartedly donating and the government is the custodian of the collected amount. Helping the affectees is a joint responsibility and the government is committed to saving lives as well as to protect the people from hunger, he added.

MD SNGPL Amer Tufail was also present.