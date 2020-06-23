Share:

rawalpindi - Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar has suspended a police officer for placing a citizen under sever torture in Dhoke Kashmirian, informed a police spokesman.

The suspended police officer has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Zafar Ullah of Police Station Sadiqabad, he said.

SP also directed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) New Town Circle Imran Khan to initiate inquiry into matter and submit a report with his office, the spokesman said.

According to him, ASI Zafar Ullah, who was posted in PS Sadiqabad, has placed a citizen under torture in Dhoke Kashmirian due to unknown reason. The victim approached the senior officer who immediately suspended the ASI and closed him to police line. He said SP also ordered departmental inquiry against accused ASI.

In a statement, SP Rai Mazhar said protection of lives and property of citizens is the top most priority of police. He said manhandling and mistreatment with citizens by police would not be tolerated.

On the other hand, RA Bazaar police have arrested a man on charges of attempting to assault 11-year-old child.

The accused has been identified as Manzoor alias Manjoo against whom a case was also registered. Similarly, Naseerabad police held a man involved in murder of his uncle. The killer was identified as Abdul Qayyum who gunned down his uncle Hameed Shah.