Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash, expressing satisfaction over the measures taken by the Local Government Department against dengue, said that concrete steps were being taken to prevent dengue fever outbreak in the province this year.

Kamran Bangash said instructions have been issued to the Tehsil Municipal Administration, Development Authorities and companies working on water and sanitation. He said that authorities concerned have also been directed to clear drainage lines and regular cleaning of water tanks.

Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that all tehsil municipal administrations, development authorities and water and sanitation companies have been clearly advised that stagnant water ponds be immediately filled with soil and anti-dengue sprays should be carried out on such places once in a week.