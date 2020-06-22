Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PSX Monday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,737.92 points as compared to 33,438.95 points on the last working day, with positive change of 298.97 points (0.89 per cent). A total 161,290,027 shares were traded compared to the trade 105,898,021 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.131 billion as compared to Rs3.328 billion during last trading day. As many as 357 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 146 recorded gain and 190 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 11,539,000 shares and price per share of Rs11.53, Maple leaf with a volume of 8,188,000 with price per share of Rs24.70 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 7,319,500 and price per share of Rs25.60.