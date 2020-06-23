Share:

ISLAMABAD - Students from various academic levels are facing difficulties in adjusting to the online education system launched by a number of institutions since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown across the country. Educational institutes have started practicing online learning system in a full-fledged manner to bring back students to their regular studies as the evolving coronavirus pandemic does not seem to end soon in the country. Muhammad Rizwan, a college student, said, “It was very difficult for him to study online classes as this type of learning was entirely a new concept for him.” Besides facing difficulty to understand the lectures, he said, “The timing of online classes was also not convenient for me.” He said he was unable to concentrate on the studies due to disruption of internet connection and back to back classes without break.” Another student of Grade-X Zunaira Akram said the administration of her school, run privately, charged full fee from the students, but was compromising on the quality of education being provided online.