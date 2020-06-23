Share:

LAHORE - The talks between Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun and Student Action Committee succeed. After successful negotiations, the Universities Student Action Committee (USAC) postponed the sit-in outside Governor House and across Punjab.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has set up an eight-member committee headed by Secretary Higher Education Punjab to solve the problems of university students.

The president of the private Universities Association will also be a member of the committee.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that students are the future of Pakistan and the government stands by them.

Steps will be taken to resolve all issues as soon as possible.

According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Provincial Minister for Higher Education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun held talks and other members of the Universities Student Action Committee including Hamza Mustafa and Sibt-e-Hassan at Governor House Lahore on Monday. They apprised them of the problems faced by the university students due to the corona crisis while Secretary Higher Education Commission Punjab and Principal Secretary to Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor and others were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has set up an eight-member committee headed by the Secretary Higher Education on the issues facing the students.

Vice-Chancellor UET Mansoor Sarwar, Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission, VC Agriculture University Faisalabad, VC Punjab University, VC University of Health Sciences, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University and President of Private Sector Universities Association Including 8 members will be members of the committee. Talking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the education sector has also suffered a lot due to the corona crisis where other sectors have been affected. I have set up a committee headed by the Secretary Higher Education Commission which will start its work from today (Tuesday).

The committee will prepare a full report on the issues facing universities and students.

After which we will ensure steps to solve the problems faced by the students.

On July 2, the federal government has also convened an important meeting on the issue of closure of educational institutions.

All the issues will be discussed in this too. The exemplary role played by the medical universities of Punjab during the corona crisis is commendable.

I assure the students that all resources will be used to solve whatever problems they have.