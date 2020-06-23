Share:

Progressive Students Federation, Baloch Students Alliance, and Revolutionary Students Federation held a protest against online classes at National Press Club Islamabad

The PRSF, BSA, and RSF jointly held a public demonstration to demand the immediate suspension of online classes and exams, allocation of funds for digital infrastructure of the education system, and promotion of students to next semester.

Aunil Muntazir of PRSF emphasized the need for alternative modes of education during the global pandemic which has indiscriminately affected lives across the globe. Our state infrastructure exclusively benefits the people of well to do economic backgrounds while neglecting the students hailing from marginalized segments of our society, he added.

The BSA member, Beebagr Baloch, highlighted the historical negligence of State towards the Baloch nation. The scarcity of basic necessities like education is exponentially growing on one hand.

On the other hand, students who make it to public/private educational institutions of the country, are now faced with another challenge. He demanded the government to immediately suspend online classes until the internet and tech gadgets are provided to all the students unconditionally.

The RSF member, Asif Rasheed narrated the issues students are faced with in border nearing areas like Kashmir. He said that students travel for miles to find a stable internet connection. However, the government has turned its back upon students. He demanded that HEC must take students on board while making critical decisions concerning the future of students.