Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan also expressed Tehran's readiness to negotiate with Riyadh without any preconditions and criticised US President Donald Trump's policies in the Persian Gulf.

The military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Sardar Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hossein Dehghan, has called remarks about Tehran's support for the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by field marshal Khalifa Haftar "ridiculous".

Speaking to Al-Jazeera on Monday, Dehghan said that Iran supports the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which is recognised internationally, and called on all parties to seek a political solution to the conflict.

Libya has been engulfed in a civil war ever since its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in 2011. The country has been divided into two centres of power - an elected parliament in the east of the country, supported by Haftar's LNA, and the UN-backed GNA in the west. Both sides of the conflict have accused each other of receiving arms and manpower from abroad.

The military advisor also spoke about President Trump, calling him a "criminal", and said that Iran would respond to any military action in the Persian Gulf, adding that Tehran is not going to discuss its missile programme and regional policies with others.