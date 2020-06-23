Share:

SUKKUR - Prominent educationist, former bureaucrat, Scholar, Founding Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui passed away here on Monday.

He was admitted in a private hospital Karachi from past one week and was suffering from a Cardiac problem. He was a founder of Sukkur IBA and laid its foundation from 2 classrooms of Public-School Sukkur.

He was also a former bureocrate and MD SITE Karachi. The Laye Siddiqui transformed this small institution from merely two classrooms to a state-of-the-art campus that has been ranked among top institutions of Pakistan.

Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, upon retirement from government service, was appointed as director of Sukkur IBA in 2004. With his utmost efforts, Sukkur IBA became an interdependent degree awarding institution in 2006 by passing a bill from Sindh Assembly. Under his wise leadership, Sukkur IBA also became a full fledged University in 2017 by passing a bill unanimously from Sindh Assembly and he became founding vice chancellor. His immense dedication with education and commitment to nation was also recognized by Government of Pakistan and he was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan.

It is to mention over here that late Siddiqui died at the age of 76 and left 3 sons and 4 daughters as mourners. Sindh Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Special Assistant to CM Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar have expressed their condolences on the demise of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Johari and Vice Chancellor of IB Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui.

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo in a condolence statement has said that the death of Allama Talib Johari is a tragedy for the Islamic world and religious scholars like Allama Talib Johari are born in centuries. He further said that with the demise of Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Pakistan has lost an educationist and the valuable services rendered by Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui for the betterment of education system of Sindh would always be remembered.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla in his condolence statement said that Allama Talib Johari was a great advocate of religious harmony and his death was a cause of sorrow for all of us. He added, “No one can deny the services of educationist Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui and with his death we have lost a great man and educator as well.”

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh has termed the death of Allama Talib Johari as a loss to the Islamic world and said that the religious services of Allama Talib Johari will always be remembered. He termed the demise of educationist Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui as a great educational loss to Sindh and said that his outstanding services in the field of education would be remembered for a long time.

The provincial ministers and special assistant to CM Sindh on DEPD prayed that may Allah Almighty bless the departed souls and also give courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Vice chancellor (VC) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah also expressed his deep grief over the death of Vice chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA, professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui.

Dr Shah, in his condolence message issued here, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the grieved family.