ISLAMABAD - The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday held a situational brief meeting with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar as the chairman.

The forum undertook a comprehensive stock of the targeted lockdown by provincial Chief Secretaries, need assessment of oxygen, EPI Curve data and update on Resource Management System (RMS) and the Pak Nigheban App.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said the aim of the targeted lockdown was to isolate the maximum number of COVID-19 infected patients, instead of merely restricting a huge number of the population to their home.

Asad Umar also observed that there was a positive difference seen in urban areas as there was increased compliance with the order to wear masks in public places. The forum was also briefed that as many as 549 localised lockdowns were imposed across the country.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab briefed the forum that Lahore had the largest number of positive coronavirus cases for the last few weeks. He added that the provincial cabinet committee was going to devise the future course of action, keeping in view the new hotspots developing across the city.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) informed the forum that so far there was no administrative challenge faced in imposing smart lockdowns.

Chief Secretary Sindh told the forum that a notification has been issued barring the corporate sector from taking any punitive action against employees residing in smart lockdown restricted areas for not attending offices. He added that the compliance of the notification was also ensured. The Chief Secretary also highlighted the suggestion under consideration to expand smart lockdown to more hotspot areas.

Chief Secretary Balochistan informed the forum that the deployment plan for smart lockdown has been prepared. Under the strategy only one individual would be allowed to be outdoors for necessary administrative arrangement.

Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) informed the forum that four districts were under complete lockdown.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan mentioned that the decentralisation strategy was successful as the deputy commissioners in their relevant districts had efficiently contained the risk of coronavirus outbreak. He added that the recovery rate was almost 70 percent as 865 affected people were tested and reported as recovered out of total 1288 cases.

Meanwhile, the authorities on Monday confirmed at least 4,471 new coronavirus cases in the country over the last twenty four hours, taking the total tally to 181,088.

These include 66943 in Punjab, 69628 in Sindh, 21997 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9475 in Balochistan, 10912 in Islamabad, 1288 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 845 in Azad Kashmir. The death toll from the virus stands at 3590 with 89 deaths reported over the last twenty four hours. Some, 30,520 corona tests were carried out during this period.

On Monday, the authorities say the country reported less deaths and positive cases of virus as compared to the previous week. On Friday and Saturday, the country reported more than 100 deaths in 24 hours.

Also, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said over 6862 violations of health guidelines were noted during last 24 hours across Pakistan. According to NCOC, in consequence of the violations more than 880 markets and shops, 6 industrial units were sealed and 1229 transporters were fined and sealed.

The details of violations of health guidelines across Pakistan and enforcement measures were as in AJK 370 violations were recorded and in response 9 markets and shops were closed and sealed, 86 transport vehicles were fined as per violations.

In GB, 178 violations of health guidelines were observed, 93 markets and shops were closed and sealed and 11 transport vehicles were fined as per violations.

In KP, 3648 violations were observed where in consequence 209 markets and shops were closed and sealed and 113 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Punjab, a total of 1949 violations were recorded whereas in consequence 475 markets and shops were closed and sealed, 4 industrial units were sealed and 623 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.