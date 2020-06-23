Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ah­mad Siddiqui has said that the role of Virtual Univer­sity (VU) of Pakistan is very important regarding the promotion of online education especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The Secretary was chairing a meeting here yester­day during which he was briefed about the VU’s tech­nological support to other universities for carrying their academic activities online.

He said that the corona virus can be tackled with the use of information technology.

The Secretary IT was apprised that the Virtu­al University responded positively after Higher Education Commission (HEC) approached it for providing technological support to other uni­versities for carrying their academic activities online.

The Secretary was apprised that the VU has cus­tomized its Learning Management System (LMS) for deploying it for other universities at FoC basis for at least one semester or six months.

It was told that the VU has offered its LMS on free of cost basis for six months and universities have start­ed installing the system.

The target of Spring 2020 admissions has achieved 100% due to its complete online operations.