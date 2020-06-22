Share:

ISLAMABAD-The stunning diva stepped into the field of acting and worked in many drama serials including, also worked in Bollywood in a romance film, Sanam Teri Kasam, alongside Harshvardhan Rane. Her work in the Bollywood film received love from the audience across the border. Recently, in an interview, Mawra Hocane spilt the beans about her first love of life. She said, “I fell in love when I was 14. I knew that guy through somebody. I never sang anything for him or else he would have run away. I have never written letters for anyone but I want to write. I love the idea of love and I believe the idea of falling in love is so beautiful.

I still hope to fall in love again to write letters,” she added.