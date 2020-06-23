Share:

LAHORE - As many as 28 more COVID-19 patients died in Punjab on Monday, taking the death toll to 1,435.

Similarly, as many as 1,204 new cases were also reported from across the province, raising the number of patients to 66,943.

So far 556 casualties have been confirmed in Lahore, 271 Rawalpindi, 138 Faisalabad, 108 Multan, 58 Gujranwala, 52 Sialkot, 37 Rahim Yar Khan, 31 each from Gujrat and Bahawalpur, 22 Sargodha, 16 Sheikhupura, 14 each from Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sheikhupura, 10 each from Sahiwal and Kasur, nine Muzafargarh, eight Nankana Sahib, six Toba Tek Singh, five each from Attock, Okara and Hafizabad, four each from Lodhran and Chiniot, three each from Jhang, Bhakkar and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab and Vehari, one each from Khanewal and Pakpattan.

Out of 1,204 new cases, 471 have been reported from Lahore, 290 Multan, 73 Rawalpindi, 50 Bahawalpur, 45 Faisalabad, 35 Gujrat, 33 Sialkot, 26 Sheikhupura, 25 Gujranwala, 21 Rajanpur, 18 Toba Tek Singh, 14 each from Rahim Yar Khan and Mianwali, 11 Okara, eight each from Jhang and Sahiwal, seven Vehari, six Mandi Bahauddin, five each from Khushab and Khanewal, four each from Nankana Sahib, Muzafargarh, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Pakpatan, three Chiniot, two Bhakkar and one each from Kasur and Attock.

So far 34,282 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,485 Rawalpindi, 4,669 Multan, 4,530 Faisalabad, 2,498 Gujranwala, 1,821 Sialkot, 1,649 Gujrat, 1,158 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,118 Bahawalpur, 870 Rahim Yar Khan, 865 Sheikhupura, 817 Sargodha, 760 Muzaffargarh, 507 Hafizabad, 496 Kasur, 475 Sahiwal, 426 Toba Tek Singh, 369 Vehari, 364 Jhelum, 328 Bahawalnagar, 301 Layyah, 288 Attock, 287 Nankana Sahib, 273 Lodhran, 263 Mianwali, 253 Mandi Bahauddin, 241 Jhang, 220 Okara, 218 Khanewal, 213 Chiniot, 189 Narowal, 188 Khushab, 182 Bhakkar, 146 Rajanpur, 128 Pakpattan and 66 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 64,073 ordinary citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 426,869 tests have been conducted in the province, which have led to the detection of 66,943 cases.

He further said that 20,763 cases had been reported from the 31-45 years of age group while as many as 19,348 cases had been reported from 16-30 years of age group.

The spokesperson said that lowest number of cases, 1,156, had been reported from the age group of 75 years and above.

He said that 19,100 patients had recovered and returned to their homes, 1,435 had died, while 46,408 were either isolated at their homes or were under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.