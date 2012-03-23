QUETTA - DIG Operations Qazi Abdul Wahid said that the police busted a gang involved in the incidents of kidnapping for ransom and arrested its key leader.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, he said that an accused Badal Khan alias Badlo involved in the incidents of kidnapping for ransom had been arrested along with his five accomplices from Sariab Road of Quetta.

“Police also rounded up two accused Muhammad Azam and Abdul Aziz and recovered two vehicles from their possession,” he said, adding that the accused had also confessed the kidnapping five Iranians and released them after receiving Rs11.6 millions ransom.

Qazi said that another accused, Abdul Malik who had kidnapped a boy in 2008 and set him free after receiving ransom, was arrested from Kuchlak area.

He said that the police arrested three accused from Gwaldmandi area and recovered a stolen vehicle. “The accused were involved in different robberies and thefts,” he added.

He said that two accused Abdullah and Qudratullah involved in the targeted killings were arrested at Satellite Town and the police also seized 9MM and TT pistols from their possession.

An accused car-lifter Abdul Rehman, booked in different cases, was killed in an encounter, he informed, adding that the police had arrested another accused Muhammad Khan besides recovering two motorbikes.

He said that the police also arrested 20 people for keeping illegal arms and seized 14 pistols, 6 Kalashnikovs 210 rounds while in another raid police recovered one local made bomb weighing 25kg along with remote-control and battery.

Qazi said that the police in a joint operation with FC in Sariab Town arrested 63 accused persons involved in different crimes while 12 suspects had been arrested from Jinnah Town after the incidents of killing of two policemen.