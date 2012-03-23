Chief of his own faction of Pakistan Muslim League, Mian Nawaz Sharif on Friday gave away hundreds of laptops to students in Punjab University of Lahore, reiterating his commitment to strive for multiplying opportunities of education for the countrymen.

He announced that one million more laptops would be distributed next year, if his faction came into power after general elections.

“Seeing these shiny eyes of the students, I’m very much hopeful about Pakistan’s future which will be brighter by the grace of God,” Sharif hoped, addressing a ceremony on the occasion where hundreds of students were present, marking 72nd Pakistan Day on March 23.

“I hope that that alike these students every Pakistani pupil will be using the laptop,” Nawaz said, assuring that the distribution was being carried out in fair and transparent manner.

Nawaz Sharif said though the country was facing numerous challenges including load shedding but expressed the hope that youth have potential to cope with this situation.

He said “by seeing the spirit of the students he could say that we will overcome all the problems successfully.”

Mr. Sharif said “we always favored a change through vote because a democratic set up is far better than the dictatorship and martial laws.”

He said martial laws brought numerous damages to the country and they sown the seeds of hate among our people.

He said frequent martial law and dictatorships kept us backward and now the country was facing multiple problems.

He said “our neighbouring country is successful because of the continuity and consistency of democracy.”

He said his party believed in practical steps to address the public grievances.