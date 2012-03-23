PESHAWAR – In order to improve the efficiency of various Station House Officers, Chief Capital City Police Imtiaz Iltaf issued directives for the reshuffling of nine SHOs of various police stations in the city.

As per notification issued from the office of Chief capital City police, Station House Officer Peshtahkhara Police Station Fazl Wahid transferred to Hayatabad while Yaseen Khan was appointed as SHO Peshtakhara Police station.

Similarly Affan Ali SHO Yakatoot, Asif Sharif SHO Khazana, Sardar Hussain SHO Gulbarg while SHO Amin, Saifurhaman and Ihasan Shah were transferred to Police Lines.