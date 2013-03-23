JUSTIN Timberlake is apparently in consideration to host the 2014 Academy Awards. There has been no official news about next year’s gala, other than that 2013 host Seth MacFarlane has said he will not return and Tina Fey has shot down reports that she’s in contention. A National Enquirer report cites highly-placed sources who claim that Timberlake is high on Oscars organisers’ list to host next year due to his musical talent and comedy prowess from appearing on Saturday Night Live.

The informant disclosed: “Getting Justin to host would now be a huge coup for the Oscars. He’d been considered before, but they always thought he was too young and not seasoned enough. “Now, he’s the frontrunner for the job - after showing he knows how to sing, dance, host, and improvise on the spot.” A Timberlake insider was quick to respond to Gossip Cop that the Oscars rumours are “premature” because no producers have been selected yet for next year’s telecast. The ‘Mirrors’ singer recently hosted his fifth episode of Saturday Night Live and spent a week as a recurring guest on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to promote his latest album The 20/20 Experience.–DS