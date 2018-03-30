Share:

KARACHI - Like other parts of the globe, the World Water Day was observed in Pakistan including the Sindh province on Thursday.

The day is marked every year on March 22 to spread awareness on importance of water. The theme of the day is ‘Nature for Water’.

Various seminars, walks and sitting were held to mark the day.

In Karachi, a public awareness walk was held which was started from Empress Market and concluded at Karachi Press Club.

The walk was jointly organised by The Consumer Eye Pakistan, Consumer Voice Pakistan in collaboration with Consumer Voice Mag and National Citizen Forum.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, TCEP Chairman Umar Ghauri warned that we were heading towards the worst water crisis in the next couple of years due to insufficient water management practices as Karachi’s largest drinking water reservoir hub is drying.

He added too many people spend their entire day searching for water even Punjab province is likely to suffer an acute water shortage in the next few years.

“The objective of the Day is to remind people about the significance of fresh water and to promote sustainability for fresh water resources' management. It’s a day to prepare for how we manage water in the future,” he added.

Ghauri quoted a World Bank report which states: “Pakistan is among the top 17 thirsty countries of the world where at least 45 per cent citizen do not have access to clean water, In rural areas the situation is worse with at least 90 per cent of the population not having access to clean water for drinking and cooking.

“Rain and ground water are increasingly beginning to seem like our main sources to quenching the thirst problem of both the people and livestock throughout Pakistan.”

The TCEP chairman said that there was urgent need of water reservoirs and dams to meet our future needs and government should build dams and water reservoirs on priority basis without going into any kind of politics and controversies, but to save water for future survival.

Ghauri urged: “We must all, each and every single one of us, pay serious attention to safeguarding our water resources on every day of not only this year but all the years to come if life on earth is to be sustainable and it is absolutely essential that emergency priority be given to conserving dwindling freshwater resources in every possible way before it’s too late.

“Today, nearly one billion people in the developing world don't have access to it. Yet, we take it for granted, we waste it, and we even pay too much to drink it from little plastic bottles.”

The TCEP chairman declared that destruction of the world's waters will ultimately lead to the destruction of the planet because without the very source for life, life cannot sustain itself.

“Our water resources are of such a great importance because water itself is responsible for so many things in life that it would be absolutely impossible to continue on without it.

Ghauri urged people to check and only use bottled drinking water having PS Mark of PSQCA on it to avoid kidney related diseases.

Consumer Voice President Rasim Khan said that water is a powerful resource that we cannot afford to live without, so we must do everything possible to maintain its quality and the life inside it for today and the future. It creates, sustains and has the ability to take life.

USF Consults Director Sultan Ahmed said the World Water Day is an annual occasion for celebration and solidarity within the international community as Pakistan’s water at risk, the per capita availability of water was 5,000 cubic meters per annum which was reduced to 1,100 cubic meters per annum in 2010 and 2017 has brought an even further reduction.

In awareness walk TCEP President Syed Iqbal Shahab and Secretary National Citizen Forum Shafiq were also participated.

Separately, Al-Khidmat in collaboration with Department of Geology in Karachi University held a seminar.

“Waste of water is a common trend in our society which must be contained. Educated nations have taken strict steps to stop wastage of water, each house in Germany has two water meters, keeping record of water usage and wastage, and citizens who waste water have to pay tax. Such system should be introduced in water to stop waste of water,” these views were expressed by Karachi University Department of Food Science and Technology Professor Dr Abid Hasnain while addressing a seminar.

Principal Research Officer, Institute of Oceanography Dr Nuzhat Khan said that in coming 20 years, 40 percent people will be deprived of water.

Water management is pivotal to ensure check and balance. Millions of people die due to the water borne diseases on yearly basis. At least 33 million people are suffering from water issues.

Al-Khidmat Clean Water Controller Qazi Sadaruddin said that 38 filtration plants of Al-Khidmat are operational in Karachi, providing international standard safe and clean drinking water to the citizens.

Meanwhile, 73 plants are working in the country and Al-Khidmat is also working on water projects in Thar and Mithi.

Department of Geology Acting Chairperson Professor Dr Erum Bashir said that we must save and preserve water. The role of every member of the society is pivotal in this regard.

In Kandhkot, several awareness sessions, programmes, rallies and events were held at various parts of the district. Awareness rallies were taken out from Kandhkot and Kashmore.

Various schools also arranged events to mark the day where hundreds of students of private schools also took part in the activities.

The main awareness session was organised by the AK Foundation held at Al-Khidamt Foundation in Kandhkot. Speakers highlighted the importance of water and also sensitised the public for reducing the wastage of water.

Dr Amanullah Balouch and Dr Vivek Kumar addressing on the occasion said that we don't know the worth of water due to this we are wasting to this in daily routine.

Later, they motivated all the participants to play their own effective role to save the water for the upcoming generation. The session was attended by the local people, doctors, journalists, civil society, social activists and others.