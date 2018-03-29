Share:

HAFIZABAD - Six policemen including an assistant sub inspector (ASI) were booked on the charge of allegedly torturing an aged teacher of Govt Higher Secondary School, Vanike Tarar here the other day.

According to the FIR registered, ASI Rauf and five policemen allegedly raided the house of teacher Malik Nazar Muhammad, violated the sanctity of his house and took him to Khanpur where they subjected him to severe physical torture during which they fractured his arm and a leg. The office-bearers of Muttahida Mahaz Asataza protested against the police brutality and demanded stern action against the suspected cops. The Hafizabad district police officer took notice and ordered registration of a case against the cops. They were booked under sections 452/354/148/149 of Pakistan Penal Code.