Share:

Rawalpindi - People from the Union Council Dhama Syedan on Thursday blocked Adiala Road by laying the dead body of a 90 year old man on the road during a protest against City District Government Rawalpindi and the Health Department for imposing a ban on burials in Ali Town Graveyard.

According to details, a large numbers of residents of Ali Town, Dhama Syedan, Mumtaz Market, Chungi Number 20, Sadiq Town, Munawar Colony, and Hill View Lane gathered at Ali Town Stop on Adiala Road and started demonstrating against District government and the health department.

The protestors were carrying banners stating “CM Mian Shehbaz Sharif please advise us where to bury our loved ones”, “MNA Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan come forward to solve this issue” and “End bogus cases against management committee of graveyard” and were chanting slogans against CDGR and district health department high ups.

The protestors claimed CDGR and health department had sealed the graveyard due to which the locals were facing hardships in burying their loved ones.

During the entire episode, a gigantic traffic jam occurred on Adiala Road while a large numbers of Prisoner vans and other convoys moving towards Adiala Jail and Jaraar Camp also got stuck in the traffic jam, due to which business activities remained suspended.

The protest demonstration was led by PML-N Vice Chairman UC Dhama Syed Asad Abbas Kazmi and was attended various workers of the ruling party. They blocked the road for traffic movement and bellowed slogans against CDGR and district health department high ups for barring the locals from burying the dead man in the graveyard.

“The provincial government had allocated 43 Kanal land for the graveyard but the district health department grabbed the land and sealed the graveyard while prohibiting locals from burying their relatives in the graveyard,” said Raja Bashir. He added that instead of solving the dispute, the district health department registered a case against the managing committee of the Graveyard.

He further said the officials of CDGR were approached by locals for abolishing the case but no attention was paid towards the maladies of the locals. “We will surround the DC Office in case of non compliance of our demands,” he added.

“Burying the dead bodies of our loved ones in our area graveyard is our basic right and nobody should be allowed to breach this right” said Babar Khan, another protestor. He said CM Punjab should visit the area and see how CDGR high ups were sowing seeds of hatred into the hearts of the voters of N league by grabbing land of the graveyard.

PML-N UC Dhama Syedan Vice Chairman Syed Asad Abbas also condemned the act of CDGR and gave it a three day deadline to unseal the graveyard and withdraw the case against the managing committee. He said that he would resign if the government fails in solving the problem.

Many others including Chairman Graveyard committee Raja Abid Pervaiz, condemned the CDGR for sealing the graveyard and stopping locals from burying their relatives there. Later the protestors dispersed peacefully on the assurance of UC Vice Chairman Syed Asad Abbas Kazmi that the ban would be lifted from the graveyard very soon.