ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Thursday assured Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi of Pakistan Air Force’s full support and pledged to work together in making defence of the country impregnable. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi congratulated the air chief on assuming the command of Pakistan Air Force when he visited the Naval Headquarters.

Referring to the strong relationship between the two Forces, the Naval Chief said that Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force will continue the endeavors to enhance synergy and seamless integration in all important operational and other inter-services undertakings.

He expressed his confidence that Pakistan Air Force will further progress and attain greater heights under the Command of Mujahid Anwar Khan.

On the occasion, the Air Chief assured the Naval Chief of Pakistan Air Force`s full support and pledged to work together in making defence of the country impregnable.

Meanwhile, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain also had interaction with the naval chief and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.