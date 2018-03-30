Share:

Lahore - Akhter Ali of Lahore Gymkhana bagged the 37th Punjab Open Golf senior professional title here at the Defence Raya golf course. The event was sponsored by MCB, Allied Bank and DHA.

Out of a field of 50 senior professionals, the outstanding ones were Akhter Ali (Gymkhana), M Akram (Wapda) and Imdad Hussain (Garrison), who concluded their 18 holes outing with a score of gross 71, one under par.

Since their scores were equal, to decide the ultimate winner, they went into a sudden death playoff by teeing from hole number one. Imdad hit an approach shot that was not champion like, M Akram too faltered but Akhter Ali hit a cultivated fancy looking shot to land within four feet of the hole.

In senior amateur category, Tariq Mehmood of Garrison turned out to be the best one with a gross 75.

Imran Ahmed of Defence Raya was second with gross 76 while Javed Khan of Gymkhana was third with gross 79. The net section was won by Brig Zahid Maqbool (net 70), while Kang Chong Jin of Defence Raya finished second (71) and Abdul Haseeb third (72).